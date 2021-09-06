-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

KURA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 363,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,391. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.83.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.