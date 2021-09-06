$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

MOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

MOV traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. 203,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,604. The stock has a market cap of $780.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,230 in the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

