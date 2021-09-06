$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,441. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

