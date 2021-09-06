$0.85 EPS Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 707,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,214. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

