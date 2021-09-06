$0.96 EPS Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.94. Level One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LEVL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. 345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 129,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.