$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. Oracle reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,457,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,263. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

