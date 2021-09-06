-$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

KOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 183,599 shares of company stock worth $16,026,858 and sold 21,997 shares worth $1,922,417. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 365.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOD traded down $2.52 on Monday, reaching $91.93. 437,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,459. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

