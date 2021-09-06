-$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

KOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 183,599 shares of company stock worth $16,026,858 and sold 21,997 shares worth $1,922,417. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 365.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOD traded down $2.52 on Monday, reaching $91.93. 437,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,459. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.