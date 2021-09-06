$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,785. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $774.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

