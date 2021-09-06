$1.27 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.13. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

HWC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 252,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,515. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

