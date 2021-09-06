$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.36. GMS reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in GMS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. 328,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,405. GMS has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.