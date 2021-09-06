-$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.79) and the highest is ($1.16). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

APVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of APVO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,049. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

