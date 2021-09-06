$10.45 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will post $10.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.60 million and the lowest is $10.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $39.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $40.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Latch.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTCH traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 741,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00. Latch has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

