$129.55 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $129.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.60 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $70.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $524.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $528.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $604.46 million, with estimates ranging from $579.03 million to $631.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 33,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $433.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

