$152.05 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report sales of $152.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.10 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $161.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $622.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $586.90 million, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $592.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FFBC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. 286,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 446.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

