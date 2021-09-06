$16.67 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to post $16.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.33 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $66.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.78 million to $67.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.39 million, with estimates ranging from $68.89 million to $69.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 40,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

