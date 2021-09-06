$162.45 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce sales of $162.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the highest is $162.70 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $684.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coupa Software by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.91. 1,648,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,845. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.03.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

