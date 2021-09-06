162,125 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 162,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,000. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $75.02. 3,329,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $75.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

