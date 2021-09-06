191,822 Shares in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,000. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.53% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,010,000 after buying an additional 3,110,807 shares in the last quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 536,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,621 shares during the last quarter.

IGLB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.84. 39,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,743. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

