$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

HUN opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $53,439,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.