$21.19 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post $21.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 14,003,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,261,586. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

