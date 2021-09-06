$226.18 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report sales of $226.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.70 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $264.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $888.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,828. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

EVH opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

