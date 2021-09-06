24,186 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,854,000 after buying an additional 2,177,742 shares during the period.

Shares of BBMC stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02.

