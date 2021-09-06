2,440 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 47.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 83,895 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 139.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of GMAB opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.