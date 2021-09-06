$25.92 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce $25.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $98.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,859. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.