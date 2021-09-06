$25.92 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce $25.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $98.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,859. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

