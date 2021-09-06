29,998 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.68 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

