$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

NYSE:BAX traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,379. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 62,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 90,079.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.