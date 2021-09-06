$3.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the highest is $4.02. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $18.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $194.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.55.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

