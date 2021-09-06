$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post sales of $306.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.17 million to $330.00 million. Ameresco posted sales of $282.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

AMRC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 257,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,566. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $353,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,882 shares of company stock worth $4,718,318 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ameresco by 140.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

