3,433 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at $28,396,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $448,396. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of FLGT opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

