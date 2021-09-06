$35.73 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $35.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $36.46 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $143.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.92 million to $146.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.11 million, with estimates ranging from $156.32 million to $159.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,229. SLR Investment has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $798.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

