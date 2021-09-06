360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,914,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,606 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech accounts for approximately 46.0% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $163,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after buying an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 1,737,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

