37,705 Shares in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.90. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

