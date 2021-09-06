390 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $341.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 509,208 shares of company stock worth $162,664,857. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

