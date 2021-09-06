$49.71 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report sales of $49.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.97 million and the highest is $52.17 million. Insmed reported sales of $43.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $191.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $205.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $323.84 million, with estimates ranging from $282.56 million to $351.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

INSM stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

