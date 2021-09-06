6,000 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

SJM stock opened at $120.61 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

