6,467 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694,249 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after acquiring an additional 632,192 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.