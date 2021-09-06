$673.07 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $673.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.60 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $435.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 460,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Newmark Group has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 128.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 123,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

