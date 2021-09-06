$74.83 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post sales of $74.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $100.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $411.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $518.85 million, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

HGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -2.38.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,111,107 shares of company stock worth $38,222,558. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.