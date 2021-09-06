7,776 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

