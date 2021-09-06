7,800 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 155.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

