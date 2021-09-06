8,647 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,372 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,221.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 958,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,370,000 after acquiring an additional 886,037 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

RY stock opened at $103.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

