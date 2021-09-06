882 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $113.88 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

