8,920 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

