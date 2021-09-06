$904.34 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report sales of $904.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $893.00 million and the highest is $925.01 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $744.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million.

IHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 396,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,929. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

