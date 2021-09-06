$972.26 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce sales of $972.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.10 million and the lowest is $966.54 million. RH posted sales of $709.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

Shares of RH opened at $678.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a fifty-two week low of $292.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $689.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in RH by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 33.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $87,060,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 41.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

