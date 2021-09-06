AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.
Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
