AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

