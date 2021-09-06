Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.45. The company has a market capitalization of $217.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $344.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.