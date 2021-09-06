Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Acuity Brands worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 145.8% in the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after buying an additional 128,933 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI opened at $177.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

