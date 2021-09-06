Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report sales of $6.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.24 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $3.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $23.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 159,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $449.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

