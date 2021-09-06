Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAVVF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

